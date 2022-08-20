Doja Cat Launches Colorful New Apparel Collection 'It's Giving'

Doja Cat has launched a new apparel collection titled "It's Giving." After sharing a cryptic website for a new project on Thursday (August 18), it's finally been revealed that the website was for a collection dedicated to one of the rapper's most viral moments.

In the original animated audio clip teaser posted on Thursday, Doja is heard saying: "It was supposed to give but it did not give what needed to be gave? To the highest of giving, if that makes any sense?" The audio clip has been viral on social media for a while which explains why the rapper chose to give the apparel collection its name. On the website now, you can see a colorful assortment of merchandise including t-shirts, sweatpants, hoodies, trucker hats, socks, and more — all branded with "It's Giving."

Check out some of the merchandise below: