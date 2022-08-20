Johnny Depp To Make Surprise Appearance At MTV VMAs

This year's MTV VMAs are sure to have a slew of surprises — and one of them has just been brought to light.

Johnny Depp has been in talks with the production team to dress up as the Moonman, the network's famous mascot as seen on the actual VMA hardware, a source told TMZ.

While the Pirates of the Caribbean star isn't up for a Moonman himself this year, he's won several in the past, including the coveted Generation Award in 2012.

Depp's surprise appearances is just one of the many things the actor is working on post-Amber Heard defamation trial. Last week, it was revealed that Depp would be directing a film — his first in 25 years — about an Italian artist that he'll co-produce with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. Depp has also been on tour with Jeff Beck this summer, promoting their new album, 18.

The 2022 MTV VMAs are scheduled for August 28 at 8 p.m. ET.