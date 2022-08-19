Pre-show performers and social categories were revealed for the highly-anticipated 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Friday (August 19), adding to the already star-studded list of celebs slated to take the stage that evening.

Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy are set to perform during the VMAs pre-show, which airs live on Sunday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. The 2022 VMAs pre-show will also be available on the MTV Twitter account beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET, according to a press release. The 90-minute pre-show event will be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney, featuring coverage by “she’s all i wanna be” singer Tate McRae, serving as a special celebrity correspondent. Murda Beatz is also set to join as the Kraft Singles House DJ, according to the press release issued Friday. Social categories were also announced Friday, including Group of the Year, Song of the Summer and Album of the Year.

Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow are set to host the upcoming awards show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Some of the artists taking the stage will make VMA history, including BLACKPINK, becoming the first Korean female group to perform, and Kane Brown, the first male country artist to perform. See the full list of VMA nominees here.

See the full list of social categories and nominees — including how to vote, according to the release — here:

GROUP OF THE YEAR: Beginning Monday, August 22 at 11AM ET, fans can vote for “Group Of The Year” in bracket-style voting on @MTV’s Instagram Story through Thursday, August 25th. The (8) nominees are:

BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

SONG OF THE SUMMER: Beginning Thursday, August 25 at 11AM ET, fans can vote for “Song Of The Summer” via tap to vote on @MTV’s Instagram Story through Saturday, August 27th. The (16) nominees are:

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”

Charlie Puth - “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy - “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

ROSALÍA - “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Beginning Saturday, August 27th at 11AM ET, fans can vote for “Album Of The Year” via tap to vote @MTV’s Instagram Story through show. The (5) nominees are:

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles – Harry’s House