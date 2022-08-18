MTV Calls On Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & Jack Harlow To Host 2022 VMAs

"Hip-Hop is on top ✊🏾," LL CoolJ wrote in an Instagram post. "I’m MCing the 2022 #VMAs with @nickiminaj and @jackharlow! Make sure you tune in LIVE on Sunday, August 28 at 8pm on @MTV @vmas."



LL Cool J's history at the VMA's runs deep. He first won a Moon Person back in 1991 for “Best Rap Video” with “Mama Said Knock You Out." Since then, he's performed at the awards show twice and won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. It's been 22 years since he last appeared at the award show but his return comes at the perfect time. He'll be sharing the hosting duties with Nicki, who's set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and the young rap star Jack Harlow, who leads this year's nominations with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar.



LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj will also be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app. Cop your tickets now before they sell out!