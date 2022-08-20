Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their fourth baby. On Friday (Aug. 19), the couple shared a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

"From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” reads the caption alongside a photo of the pair holding their newborn daughter’s foot. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️." Back in February, the couple revealed that they were expecting in Buble's music video for "I'll Never Not Love You." They share three other children: sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and 3-year-old daughter Vida.

See the announcement post below: