Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Fourth Baby
By Yashira C.
August 20, 2022
Michael Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their fourth baby. On Friday (Aug. 19), the couple shared a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.
"From love comes life, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” reads the caption alongside a photo of the pair holding their newborn daughter’s foot. “You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️." Back in February, the couple revealed that they were expecting in Buble's music video for "I'll Never Not Love You." They share three other children: sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and 3-year-old daughter Vida.
See the announcement post below:
In an interview with People earlier this year, Buble opened up about the inspiration behind his new album Higher. "I was inspired by my wife and my kids and what we'd been through," he said. "It's just based on being in love with my life. I truly came at it with an attitude of gratitude. And I was really ready to leave my comfort zone and make an album that was fresh for my audience. I've been waiting for people to hear it. I'd meet people on the street or I'd be at Costco, and someone would come up and say, 'Oh, what are you working on?' I would say, 'Oh my God, I just can't wait for you to hear this."
The singer is currently on his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour. See a list of the remaining US tour dates below:
29-Aug Washington, DC Capital One Arena
30-Aug Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
1-Sep Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
2-Sep Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
7-Sep St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center
9-Sep St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
10-Sep Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
11-Sep Tulsa, OK BOK Center
13-Sep Houston, TX Toyota Center
14-Sep Austin, TX Moody Center
16-Sep Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
17-Sep San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
20-Sep Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
21-Sep San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
23-Sep Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
24-Sep Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
27-Sep Portland, OR Moda Center
28-Sep Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
10-Oct Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
11-Oct Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center