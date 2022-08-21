5 Dead, 1 Injured In Wrong-Way Highway Crash

Five people were killed after a car driving in the wrong direction on a Florida highway struck another vehicle head-on early Saturday (August 20) morning in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed.

Maiky Simeon, 30, was identified as the driver of a silver Infiniti sedan reported to be driving eastbound in westbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway (Florida State Road 826) when his vehicle struck a gray Honda sedan at around 4:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said via NBC News.

All five people inside the Honda -- four women and one man reported to be between the ages of 18 to 25 -- were pronounced dead at the scene, Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alex Camacho said via CNN.

Camacho said the Florida Highway Patrol would withhold the names of the victims killed in the crash as the incident is "now a criminal investigation."

"All 5 died on scene as a result of the collision," he said. "The wrong way driver (adult male) was airlifted to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries."

Simeon was hospitalized for serious injuries sustained in the crash, NBC News reports.

Camacho said that the westbound lanes on State Road 826 were shut down for about seven hours after the crash took place.