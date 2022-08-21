5 Dead, 1 Injured In Wrong-Way Highway Crash

By Jason Hall

August 21, 2022

Two police officers behind crime scene tape
Photo: Getty Images

Five people were killed after a car driving in the wrong direction on a Florida highway struck another vehicle head-on early Saturday (August 20) morning in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed.

Maiky Simeon, 30, was identified as the driver of a silver Infiniti sedan reported to be driving eastbound in westbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway (Florida State Road 826) when his vehicle struck a gray Honda sedan at around 4:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said via NBC News.

All five people inside the Honda -- four women and one man reported to be between the ages of 18 to 25 -- were pronounced dead at the scene, Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alex Camacho said via CNN.

Camacho said the Florida Highway Patrol would withhold the names of the victims killed in the crash as the incident is "now a criminal investigation."

"All 5 died on scene as a result of the collision," he said. "The wrong way driver (adult male) was airlifted to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries."

Simeon was hospitalized for serious injuries sustained in the crash, NBC News reports.

Camacho said that the westbound lanes on State Road 826 were shut down for about seven hours after the crash took place.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.