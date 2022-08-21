Lana Del Rey Shares Adorable Prom Photos From 1998

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lana Del Rey's high school prom photos have surfaced online over the weekend. The Twitter account Pop Base shared the photos with the caption, "Lana Del Rey shares her prom photos from 1998." The two photos show a young Lana (born Elizabeth "Lizzy" Grant) smiling for the camera in a white dress next to her date who is wearing a classic tuxedo with a black bowtie and white boutonniere.

The photos were reportedly shared on the singer's private Instagram account called Honeymoon which she makes public for short periods of time. With over 230 posts, the lowkey account has gained over 2 million followers. All of Lana Del Rey's official social media accounts have been deactivated since 2021.

Lana was most recently in the headlines after she was granted a temporary restraining order against a man who has allegedly been stalking her this year. According to the initial report from TMZ, she sought legal protection after Eric Everardo allegedly visited her home on two separate occasions.

She also claimed he stole her Jaguar the first time he trespassed on her property in February and was later criminally charged for the theft. He then returned to her house in July and left a bag at her gate containing a disturbing letter declaring his desire to see her again. Lana also accused Everardo of texting her sister several times between February and July, though it is unclear how he obtained her phone number considering he doesn't personally know the singer or her family.

Lana Del Rey
