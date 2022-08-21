Lana Del Rey Shares Adorable Prom Photos From 1998

Lana Del Rey's high school prom photos have surfaced online over the weekend. The Twitter account Pop Base shared the photos with the caption, "Lana Del Rey shares her prom photos from 1998." The two photos show a young Lana (born Elizabeth "Lizzy" Grant) smiling for the camera in a white dress next to her date who is wearing a classic tuxedo with a black bowtie and white boutonniere.

The photos were reportedly shared on the singer's private Instagram account called Honeymoon which she makes public for short periods of time. With over 230 posts, the lowkey account has gained over 2 million followers. All of Lana Del Rey's official social media accounts have been deactivated since 2021.