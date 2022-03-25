Pusha-T Says Lana Del Rey Collaboration Is In The Works

"One of the heads of Interscope called right after the picture came out and asked me to get on a remix,” Push said. “I forgot which song, but I’m still waiting for them to send it over.”

The Clipse rapper and Lana Del Rey have never joined forces before but honestly having the "Hear Me Clearly" rapper spit over some of Lana's drug-induced bangers doesn't sound like a bad idea. Hopefully, the "High By The Beach" singer's team will send the song to Pusha-T sooner than later for both of their fanbases' sake.

In the meantime, fans can expect to hear Pusha-T's upcoming album soon enough. One report previously claimed that Push's next LP might drop in April, however, the release date still has not been confirmed. Nonetheless, the album is expected to be his "best work yet," according to The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne The God.

“That new Pusha T album," Charlamagne said earlier this week. "I don’t know when it’s coming out, but I’ve been blessed to hear it. All I’ma say is absolutely Pusha’s best body of work, and I’ma leave it at that. I don’t want to put too much sauce on it.”