One Of Dave Grohl's Beloved Guitars Is Going Up For Auction

The guitar Dave Grohl plays in the "Monkey Wrench" video is going up for auction. As NME reports, the white Gretsch White Falcon guitar is expected to go for £30,000 ($35,488.47) when bidding opens on September 7 via Gardiner Houlgate.

In addition to being featured in the iconic music video, the guitar was also used to record Foo Fighters' 1995 album The Colour and the Shape. It was originally owned by Grohl's Nirvana and Foo Fighters bandmate Pat Smear, and comes with a polaroid the guitarist took of Drew Barrymore playing it.

“This a very exciting guitar as it’s one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on earth, ever to come to public auction," auctioneer Luke Hobbs said in a statement. “‘Monkey Wrench’ was the band’s breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically this March.”

"I’m expecting interest from around the world," he added. "The fact that it features so prominently in the band’s iconic Monkey Wrench video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans.”

The Foos are planning two special tribute shows in honor of Hawkins next month. Both will also be streaming live for those who aren't able to attend.