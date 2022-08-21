The Weeknd Surprises Fans With New Wild Footage From 'The Idol'

Fans at The Weeknd's sold-out Las Vegas show on his After Hours Til Dawn tour were treated to a brand new teaser trailer for his upcoming HBO Max series The Idol. On the August 20th show at Allegiant Stadium, the singer debuted a never-before-seen trailer before releasing it on YouTube hours later.

The newest teaser trailer gives fans a closer look at the full cast of the highly-anticipated series. After introducing the show's primary creators Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the teaser then shows quick flashes of the show's cast including Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane of BLACKPINK, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.