The Weeknd Surprises Fans With New Wild Footage From 'The Idol'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 21, 2022
Fans at The Weeknd's sold-out Las Vegas show on his After Hours Til Dawn tour were treated to a brand new teaser trailer for his upcoming HBO Max series The Idol. On the August 20th show at Allegiant Stadium, the singer debuted a never-before-seen trailer before releasing it on YouTube hours later.
The newest teaser trailer gives fans a closer look at the full cast of the highly-anticipated series. After introducing the show's primary creators Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the teaser then shows quick flashes of the show's cast including Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane of BLACKPINK, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.
Despite more footage promising debauchery and critiques of Hollywood and fame, there is still no premiere date set for the show. The teaser simply ended with the words "coming soon." The series has previously been described as a story about “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”
The show has withstood significant creative changes after initial director Amy Seimetz left the show in April. “‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO revealed in a statement to Variety in April. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”