Tom Morello Was Once In A D&D Club Like Hellfire In 'Stranger Things'

Dungeons & Dragons has always played an integral role in Stranger Things, but it wasn't until the fourth season that fans were introduced to the Hellfire Club and its eccentric (and beloved) leader Eddie Munson. As anyone who's followed the show knows, Munson became a fan favorite and an important scene featuring Metallica's "Master of Puppets" led to the song's resurgence, along with the band and show teaming up for their own special Hellfire Club merch.

But before there was Hellfire, there was the Libertyville High School Dungeons & Dragons Club. Tom Morello was a member, and he has a picture to prove it.

"Long before the @strangerthingstv #HellfireClub there was the LIBERTYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL DUNGEONS & DRAGONS CLUB (1980)," the Rage Against The Machine guitarist captioned a black and white photo on Instagram. "I will neither confirm nor deny that the fella in the back with the Afro and the LA Rams shirt is me."

The picture proves how much Stranger Things nailed the '80s era because honestly it looks like it could've been featured in the show. Check it out below.