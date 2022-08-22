Boat Crashes Into Another Boat On Lake Washington, 5 Hurt
By Zuri Anderson
August 22, 2022
Authorities in Washington state are searching for a boat that crashed into another vessel on Lake Washington and fled over the weekend, according to KOMO.
The Seattle Fire Department responded to the Saturday night crash, where they found five people injured. Five women were rushed to the hospital in stable condition, while two men refused treatment, according to officials.
“One of the boats was able to make it to shore on their own," SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said. "There was approximately seven people aboard.”
As for the other boat, first responders didn’t find it when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses say the boat fled the scene after the shocking incident.
Water rescue response headed to the 800 block of Lake Washington Blvd. for report of two boats that collided on Lake Washington, with approx. 6 patients with injuries, stable condition. Info that one person may still be unaccounted for.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) August 21, 2022
Ted Dominguez, one of the people onboard during the crash, says the group was enjoying a late-night excursion when the boats collided.
“I told the other guy on the boat, 'We're by ourselves, we have to go. Somebody's hurt. We gotta go. Nobody's going to help us. I don't want nobody to die,” he told reporters.
Dominguez also recalls seeing a “black object like a shadow” with no lights on before things got dangerous.
“For somebody to run us over like that, and it’s late. They know what they did. I saw them and they stopped," Dominguez said. "I thought they were going to come back and help us."
Officials don’t have any leads nor a description for the suspect boat, but they’re urging anyone who spots a damaged vessel on Lake Washington to call the police.