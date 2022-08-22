Boat Crashes Into Another Boat On Lake Washington, 5 Hurt

By Zuri Anderson

August 22, 2022

Speed-boat
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Washington state are searching for a boat that crashed into another vessel on Lake Washington and fled over the weekend, according to KOMO.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the Saturday night crash, where they found five people injured. Five women were rushed to the hospital in stable condition, while two men refused treatment, according to officials.

“One of the boats was able to make it to shore on their own," SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said. "There was approximately seven people aboard.”

As for the other boat, first responders didn’t find it when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses say the boat fled the scene after the shocking incident.  

Ted Dominguez, one of the people onboard during the crash, says the group was enjoying a late-night excursion when the boats collided.

“I told the other guy on the boat, 'We're by ourselves, we have to go. Somebody's hurt. We gotta go. Nobody's going to help us. I don't want nobody to die,” he told reporters.

Dominguez also recalls seeing a “black object like a shadow” with no lights on before things got dangerous.

“For somebody to run us over like that, and it’s late. They know what they did. I saw them and they stopped," Dominguez said. "I thought they were going to come back and help us."

Officials don’t have any leads nor a description for the suspect boat, but they’re urging anyone who spots a damaged vessel on Lake Washington to call the police.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.