Boat Crashes Into Another Boat On Lake Washington, 5 Hurt

Authorities in Washington state are searching for a boat that crashed into another vessel on Lake Washington and fled over the weekend, according to KOMO.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the Saturday night crash, where they found five people injured. Five women were rushed to the hospital in stable condition, while two men refused treatment, according to officials.

“One of the boats was able to make it to shore on their own," SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said. "There was approximately seven people aboard.”

As for the other boat, first responders didn’t find it when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses say the boat fled the scene after the shocking incident.