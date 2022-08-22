Can You Guess North Carolina's Best Snack?

Who doesn't enjoy a good snack? Whether you're craving some sweet, salty or savory, there is a quick treat out there that is perfect for everyone.

Food and Wine found the best snack foods in each state, including one popular favorite that is a staple of North Carolina. According to the site, "the food in question needed to be able to ship without a lot of effort. (In other words, probably no dry ice.)"

So which snack food is the best in North Carolina?

Muscadine Grapes

North Carolina may be best known for its Southern cuisine and regional-style barbecue, but it is also home to plenty of vineyards selling wine across the country. The Muscadine grape offer a unique, sweet taste both in fruit form and as a wine.

Here's what Food and Wine had to say:

"Forget what you've heard about wines made from the muscadine grape, and surrender to the sweetness of North Carolina's state fruit, misunderstood by many but beloved by most in this part of the world. Supporting an entire local wine industry, the unabashedly sugary, nearly melt-in-your-mouth grape tastes delicious right off the vine. Towards the end of harvest each year, it takes enter stage on any respectable dessert table in the form of grape hull pie, served at wineries and popular restaurants around the state, such as Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville."

Check out Food and Wine's full list to see the best snack in each state.