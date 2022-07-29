Crazy Video Shows Rain Pouring Into Planet Hollywood Casino
By Ginny Reese
July 29, 2022
A severe storm moved through Las Vegas on Thursday night (July 28). The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Valley until 9:30 p.m. that brought tons of rain to the area. 8 News Now reported that the storm knocked out power for thousands of residents and caused major flooding.
One Vegas resident took a crazy video of rain pouring into Planet Hollywood from the ceiling. The floor was covered in water as the severe thunderstorms moved through the area. Another video shows rain water splashing onto a table below as ceiling tiles cave in and fall to the floor.
Check out the videos below, shared by 8 News Now reporter David Charns:
Video sent to @8NewsNow shows flooding inside Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip after severe thunderstorms moved through.— David Charns (@davidcharns) July 29, 2022
🎥: Ernie Gastelum pic.twitter.com/fF9kMa6p9B
Video shows rain coming through the ceiling at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. Part of the ceiling then appears to fall on a gaming table below.— David Charns (@davidcharns) July 29, 2022
🎥: David Woods pic.twitter.com/pncO7rjRC4
Never drive across flooded roads. If you see lightning, stay inside.
According to the National Weather Service, more storms are headed to the Vegas area Friday (July 29) afternoon and evening.
Scattered storms are expected across the area once again this afternoon and evening. Stay alert to changing weather conditions, especially if you have outdoor plans. Boaters should use extra caution and be prepared to quickly head to shore if hazardous weather approaches! pic.twitter.com/cgYUFXbduv— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2022