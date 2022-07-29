Crazy Video Shows Rain Pouring Into Planet Hollywood Casino

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A severe storm moved through Las Vegas on Thursday night (July 28). The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Valley until 9:30 p.m. that brought tons of rain to the area. 8 News Now reported that the storm knocked out power for thousands of residents and caused major flooding.

One Vegas resident took a crazy video of rain pouring into Planet Hollywood from the ceiling. The floor was covered in water as the severe thunderstorms moved through the area. Another video shows rain water splashing onto a table below as ceiling tiles cave in and fall to the floor.

Check out the videos below, shared by 8 News Now reporter David Charns:

Never drive across flooded roads. If you see lightning, stay inside.

According to the National Weather Service, more storms are headed to the Vegas area Friday (July 29) afternoon and evening.

