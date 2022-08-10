'Strange' Man Caught On Camera Watching Georgia Girl Through Bedroom Window

By Logan DeLoye

August 10, 2022

Stalker in a Dark Alley
Photo: Getty Images

The last thing a Gwinnett County mother thought that she would see while viewing the surveillance footage surrounding her home was a man peering into her daughters bedroom window. The property, located off of Beaver Ruin Road, has multiple cameras set up outside. According to WSB-TV, stills from the surveillance footage detailed a complete stranger standing outside of a Norcross teenagers bedroom on Friday morning, trying to peek inside. The teenager was getting ready for the school day as the man watched her.

WSB-TV spoke to neighbors regarding the incident, and after reviewing the footage, no one recognized the man. The footage detailed the man to be wearing a backwards hat, collared sweater, and jeans. It also appeared that the girls blinds may have been partially closed as he stood outside of her window. When the incident occurred, the teenager did not notice the man. She simply carried on with her morning routine and was not aware that he was there until watching the footage days later. The age and identity of the neighborhood "peeping tom" remain unknown. The teenager's mother said that her daughter was very frightened by the event.

"She’s scared out of her mind right now," the mother detailed to WSB-TV. Local authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.