'Strange' Man Caught On Camera Watching Georgia Girl Through Bedroom Window

The last thing a Gwinnett County mother thought that she would see while viewing the surveillance footage surrounding her home was a man peering into her daughters bedroom window. The property, located off of Beaver Ruin Road, has multiple cameras set up outside. According to WSB-TV, stills from the surveillance footage detailed a complete stranger standing outside of a Norcross teenagers bedroom on Friday morning, trying to peek inside. The teenager was getting ready for the school day as the man watched her.

WSB-TV spoke to neighbors regarding the incident, and after reviewing the footage, no one recognized the man. The footage detailed the man to be wearing a backwards hat, collared sweater, and jeans. It also appeared that the girls blinds may have been partially closed as he stood outside of her window. When the incident occurred, the teenager did not notice the man. She simply carried on with her morning routine and was not aware that he was there until watching the footage days later. The age and identity of the neighborhood "peeping tom" remain unknown. The teenager's mother said that her daughter was very frightened by the event.

"She’s scared out of her mind right now," the mother detailed to WSB-TV. Local authorities continue to investigate the incident.