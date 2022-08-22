Halle Bailey Felt 'So Nervous' To Pursue Solo Projects Without Her Sister

By Yashira C.

August 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halle Bailey is currently working on a variety of exciting new projects including her roles in The Little Mermaid and The Color Purple, as well as solo music. However, in a new Essence cover story, she revealed that she was originally nervous to pursue projects without her sister Chlöe.

“I was so nervous to do something on my own,” the "Do It" singer shared about her foray into acting. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do it without her.’ I’m so used to her being there and giving me that final push.” Later, she spoke about the solo music she has on the way before gushing over how Chlöe's solo music has inspired her. “My first love is music,” she said. “That’s where I feel my most free — but it’s really been a beautiful experience with acting as well.” She continued, “Seeing how Chlöe’s navigated stepping out on her own is so inspiring to me. I’m so grateful for that example."

Back in July, Halle launched a YouTube channel where she first teased solo music in her introductory video. "I am gonna be dropping music soon — I wanna show you guys me in the studio, what my creative process has been like, as well as just showing you all whatever else you wanna see," she said.

