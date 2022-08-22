Insane Footage Shows Overwhelming Flash Flood In North Texas

Dallas set a record for most rainfall in a one-hour period since 1953, according to The Weather Channel. Those flood waters have overtaken vehicles in the city, leading to numerous water rescues.

The city got more than 11 inches of rain in six hours, closing several roads.

Several videos of the flood show the scene unfolding in the downtown area. You can see rising waters with the tops of cars peeking out. People can be seen swimming and wading in chest-high waters to get to safety.

Several roads, including the Interstate, are complete impassible and should be avoided by drivers.

The Weather Channel has several videos of the flood on their website. Check out more videos below: