Insane Footage Shows Overwhelming Flash Flood In North Texas
By Ginny Reee
August 22, 2022
Dallas set a record for most rainfall in a one-hour period since 1953, according to The Weather Channel. Those flood waters have overtaken vehicles in the city, leading to numerous water rescues.
The city got more than 11 inches of rain in six hours, closing several roads.
Several videos of the flood show the scene unfolding in the downtown area. You can see rising waters with the tops of cars peeking out. People can be seen swimming and wading in chest-high waters to get to safety.
Several roads, including the Interstate, are complete impassible and should be avoided by drivers.
The Weather Channel has several videos of the flood on their website. Check out more videos below:
Before ➡️ after— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 22, 2022
We're LIVE with the latest on flooding in Dallas. Get updates on road closures, water rescues, and more on TWC. 📸: @bclemms pic.twitter.com/xvP16UcrxC
Extreme rainfall of just over 11" in SIX HOURS in Dallas County has led to water rescues & numerous road closures— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) August 22, 2022
DFW is up to 7.23" including their highest total on #record in one hour: 3.01". So far 74% of the 2022 YTD deficit has been erased.
We're live on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/7pfmIyBWbv