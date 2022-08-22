Latest On Giants' Top Rookie Kayvon Thiboxdeaux's Knee Injury

New York Giants top rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will reportedly miss three weeks of action due to a knee injury sustained in the team's 25-22 preseason win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (August 21), sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport.

"#Giants pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has a sprained MCL, source said. The ACL is intact. But out about three weeks," Rapoport tweeted on Monday (August 22).

Thibodeaux's recovery timeline allows for a possible NFL regular-season debut in Week 1 or Week 2 and avoids the lengthy recovery period brought on by a major knee injury, which was ultimately the team's biggest fear on Sunday after a low, but legal, hit in which his right knee appeared to bend inward during the preseason game on Sunday.