Update On Joe Burrow's Status After Recent Surgery
By Jason Hall
August 14, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday (August 14) for the first time since recently undergoing an appendectomy.
The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. initially reported that Burrow "came in from the walkthrough in a jersey and holding a helmet," which he added was "obviously great news."
ESPN's Ben Baby shared a photo of Burrow in full pads on the Bengals' practice field for the first time since his surgical procedure in July.
Several previously shared clips from the Bengals' August 1 training camp session showed Burrow driving a motorized scooter and golf cart just days after his surgical procedure.
Joe Burrow just came in from the walkthrough in a jersey and holding a helmet.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 14, 2022
That is obviously great news.
Joe Burrow is suited up for his first practice since his appendectomy. pic.twitter.com/18awTs1Cvw— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 14, 2022
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow would be present at practices during his recovery to get acclimated with the team at the time of his initial appearance.
On July 30, Taylor told reporters that he didn't "have any timetable" for Burrow's recovery.
“We’re trying to give him some privacy and I’m sure he’ll be back in when he’s ready," Taylor said via the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Joe Burrow and his new scooter are in attendance at #Bengals practice today pic.twitter.com/hATbjU5JNt— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2022
Zac Taylor happy to have Joe Burrow back in building. Could possibly attend practices this week and get up to speed. #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/xha44w5xi7— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2022
In July, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow would need to undergo surgery to remove his appendix due to a case of appendicitis, one day after the Bengals kicked off training camp.
From Inside Training Camp: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow came down with appendicitis and now is having his appendix removed. The timing... could be a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/IAzg3xzD6T— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022
The former No. 1 overall pick led the Bengals to their first playoff appearance since 1991 last season, which resulted in an AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVI appearance.
Burrow bounced back from a season-ending knee injury experienced midway through his first season, winning the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award while also leading the league in completion percentage (70.4%) and average yards per completion (8.9) while throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
The former LSU standout was favored to win the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award with an impressive start to his pro career, despite his team's struggles in 2020, throwing for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on 264-of-404 passing, averaging a 65.3 completion percentage in the first 10 games of his rookie season prior to his knee injury.