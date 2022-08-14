Update On Joe Burrow's Status After Recent Surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday (August 14) for the first time since recently undergoing an appendectomy.

The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. initially reported that Burrow "came in from the walkthrough in a jersey and holding a helmet," which he added was "obviously great news."

ESPN's Ben Baby shared a photo of Burrow in full pads on the Bengals' practice field for the first time since his surgical procedure in July.

Several previously shared clips from the Bengals' August 1 training camp session showed Burrow driving a motorized scooter and golf cart just days after his surgical procedure.