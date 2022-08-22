Tom Brady Returns To Buccaneers Amid Recent Mysterious Absence: Report

Tom Brady has reportedly returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is expected to practice on Monday (August 22), ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.

Brady was initially absent from the Bucs' practice on August 11 and expected to be away from the team for several days, head coach Todd Bowles said at the time via NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport.

"#Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons," Rapoport tweeted at the time.. "Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days."

Rapoport added that "Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent," but noted that it would "be a little bit" of time before the seven-time Super Bowl champion was expected to return.