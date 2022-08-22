Prince George & Princess Charlotte's New School Has Scuba Diving & Golf

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be starting a new school in September. As previously reported earlier this summer, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be moving their family from London to Windsor before the start of the school year. "They are such an outdoorsy family, London just wasn't working for them anymore," a source who knows the family told People. "The countryside is definitely their happy place."

Once the family has settled in, the three royal children will continue their education at Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire. The boarding school is set in 52 acres of countryside and has around 560 students. According to People, the school is one of the top prep schools in the UK and offers some impressive amenities including an indoor pool, a full-size astroturf soccer field, and a nine-hole golf course.

There are also clubs that include interesting activities like horse riding, fencing, scuba, and polo which is a royal favorite. For those who don't enjoy sports, there are also classes like filmmaking, animation, cookery, and a new $7 million building that houses an art studio, science labs, and computer suites. As for academics, lessons are only 35-minutes long and students are placed in grades based on ability instead of age.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously attended Thomas' School in Battersea which was four miles from Kensington Palace in London. Prince Louis will be leaving Willcocks Nursery School which he has been attending since April 2021, according to People.