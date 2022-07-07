Kate Middleton & Prince William Have Rare PDA Moment At Polo Match

Kate Middleton and Prince William had the public in awe when they shared a rare moment of PDA at a charity polo match in Windsor on Wednesday, July 6th. The Duchess of Cambridge gave her husband a congratulatory kiss on the cheek after his polo team won. According to People Royals, the match was part of a fundraising polo tournament that raised over $1 million for the couple's various charities.

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told People that there are no formal rules on royal couples showing affection in public, it's actually at their own discretion. "Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it's appropriate," Meier said. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."