Several Roads Closed Across Dallas Amid Record-Breaking Flood

By Ginny Reese

August 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dallas was hit with overwhelming flash flooding early on Monday (August 22). In fact, the city set a record for most rainfall in a one-hour period since 1953, according to The Weather Channel.

The flood has forced several roads in the area to close. The Dallas Police Department listed several road closures. The department wrote on Twitter:

"Drivers be alert! ALWAYS avoid high water on roadways. These are the high water calls we have right now in the city of Dallas. Be prepared to find alternate routes today. Be safe. #TurnAroundDontDrown"

Some of the closed roads include Everglade Road, Bisbee Drive, Hermosa Drive, and Woody Road. See a full list of closed roads below:

The department posted an update, writing:

"There are still NUMEROUS road closures across the city because of flooding. Never drive through high water. If you have to go out- slow down and be prepared to find alternate routes. Be safe."
