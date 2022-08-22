Shaquille O'Neal Bringing His Chicken Restaurant To Nashville

Shaquille O’Neal is making big moves in Tennessee, bringing his very own chicken “shaq” to Nashville.

Big Chicken, co-founded by the former NBA star in 2018, is set to open 10 restaurants around Tennessee thanks to a new franchise agreement with a local restauranteur, per WKRN. The first location will open in Nashville at a to-be-determined location and date with other locations expected in Knoxville and Chattanooga.

“Nashville is a prime market and one we’ve been excited to expand into and Knoxville and Chattanooga are incredible college town markets that we’re excited to enter as well,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “We look forward to supporting Jim [Richards] and his team as they introduce Music City and Eastern Tennessee to BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun!”