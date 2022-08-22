Texas Is Among The Least Caffeinated States In The US

Some people feel like their days can't truly start until they have had their first cup of coffee. In fact, 70 percent of all of the people in the United States drink coffee every week. 62 percent drink coffee every single day.

Zippia released a list of the most caffeinated states in America. The website states, "We looked at coffee and soda consumption, along with google searches to find the most caffeinated states."

According to Zippia, Texas is actually one of the least-caffeinated states in the country. The state placed number 30 on the list.

According to the list, here are the top 20 most caffeinated states in America:

Vermont Arizona Colorado New Mexico Hawaii Idaho Rhode Island Oregon Kansas Iowa Oklahoma North Carolina Mississippi Maine Minnesota Indiana New Hampshire Louisiana Missouri Washington

Zippa's website has a full list of the most caffeinated states in the US.