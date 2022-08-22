Texas University To Offer New Course On Taylor Swift

By Ginny Reese

August 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Students at one Texas university will soon be able to take a Taylor Swift course, according to KXAN. Students at the University of Texas at Austin will be able to dive into the artist's discography to study her lyricism and songwriting skills.

The course is being taught to undergraduates in the Liberal Arts Honors program by English professor Elizabeth Scala.

Scala said, "I want to take what Swift fans can already do at a sophisticated level, tease it out for them a bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how, in fact, Swift draws on richer literary traditions in her songwriting, both topically but also formally in terms of how she uses references, metaphors, and clever manipulations of words."

Scala says that what makes the artist's songs a good foundation for the course is that Swift is an autobiographical and topical songwriter. A course announcement says that the course will look at “literary traditions and forms through a distinctly contemporary lens."

This isn't the only course Texas State University will be offering based around a celebrity. Beginning in 2023, the university will offer "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.