The Kid LAROI Brings Usher Out On Stage In Atlanta

The Kid LAROI performed at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Sunday night, and fans were shocked when a surprise guest came out on stage to join him. A video shared to a fan's Twitter account detailed Usher taking the stage to sing a few songs during the show. When Usher first takes the stage, he tells The Kid Laroi that he is "killin' it" to which The Kid LAROI replies, "I appreciate it."

Usher then proceeds to sing a few hit singles for the crowd including, “OMG,” “Yeah!” and a few others. In Power 96.1's Instagram Live, viewers see the crowd cheering and throwing their hands in the air as Usher transitions from one song to the next. When Usher sings “Yeah!” The Kid Laroi dances and sings along in the background before he takes the stage again.