The Kid LAROI Brings Usher Out On Stage In Atlanta

By Logan DeLoye

August 22, 2022

The Kid LAROI performed at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Sunday night, and fans were shocked when a surprise guest came out on stage to join him. A video shared to a fan's Twitter account detailed Usher taking the stage to sing a few songs during the show. When Usher first takes the stage, he tells The Kid Laroi that he is "killin' it" to which The Kid LAROI replies, "I appreciate it." 

Usher then proceeds to sing a few hit singles for the crowd including, “OMG,” “Yeah!” and a few others. In Power 96.1's Instagram Live, viewers see the crowd cheering and throwing their hands in the air as Usher transitions from one song to the next. When Usher sings “Yeah!” The Kid Laroi dances and sings along in the background before he takes the stage again. 

The Kid LAROI is known for world-renowned hits, “Thousand Miles,” “WITHOUT YOU,” and “Paris to Tokyo.” He has performed on tour with Justin Bieber and has collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly, and Marshmello among many other popular artists. He is currently touring the country on his “End Of The World Tour,” with the next performance taking place in Miami on August 23.

