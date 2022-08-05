Kehlani Brings Omeretta Out On Stage During Concert In Atlanta

Atlanta rapper, Omeretta joined Kehlani on stage at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on August 4, and could not contain her excitement. Omeretta mentioned that Kehlani had messaged her two days before the show to ask if she could bring her out on stage. Omeretta's Instagram post detailed them meeting, stage-front footage of Kehlani's performance, and Omeretta's genuine appreciation of the artists that she had the opportunity to meet.

"Last night was so E P I C.. First off I wanna thank @kehlani for even recognizing my talent enough to wanna bring me out with her, she literally hit me up 2 days before the show and of course I said yeah tf its KEHLANI🙃 she ain’t even know all this was going on backstage lmao I got to meet my favorite person @riconasty and I literally cried like a lil b!tch. I was so overwhelmed with different emotions b/c in this industry people will try to make you feel like an outcast or like you doing something wrong because u “weird” or “different” but tonight I just felt genuine love I felt like I belonged like I wasn’t being judged like people appreciated my art Rico make me feel like it’s OK to be myself I never let nobody see my cry but like I said I was so overwhelmed I couldn’t stop the tears Thank you again @kehlani I love you for this real b!tches do real sh!t," the post read.