This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
By Ginny Reese
August 22, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The town of Duncan is under several inches of water after strong storms caused the Gila River to flood on Monday morning (August 22), according to KGUN 9. The flood has caused a “mass evacuation of flood prone areas,” according to the Duncan Valley Rural Fire District.
Here are all of the areas where evacuations are in place:
- EAST AVE
- 4TH BELOW THE HIGHWAY
- 3RD BELOW THE HIGHWAY
- ASH ST
- ACACIA ST
- PECAN ST
- MAIN ST
- MADISON ST
- HOBBS ST
- HARWELL ST
- PHILPOTT AVE
- STADIUM ST
- WILSON ST
- TYLER LANE
- WEST END BY CAR WASH
- COTTONWOOD ST
- CHURCH ST
- GALE AVE
The Gila River reached “major” flood stage on Monday. Data from the National Weather Service shows that all previous historic crests of the river at Duncan are measured below the Monday morning measurement of 22.54 feet.
According to the National Weather Service, Gila River crested at over 30 feet, breaking an all-time record.
NWS El Paso wrote on Twitter:
“Last night, the Gila River near Virden, NM crested at 30.28 feet, breaking the all-time record water level for that gauge site. River flooding will continue across southern New Mexico today due to recent heavy rains.”