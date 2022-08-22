This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding

The town of Duncan is under several inches of water after strong storms caused the Gila River to flood on Monday morning (August 22), according to KGUN 9. The flood has caused a “mass evacuation of flood prone areas,” according to the Duncan Valley Rural Fire District.

Here are all of the areas where evacuations are in place:

EAST AVE

4TH BELOW THE HIGHWAY

3RD BELOW THE HIGHWAY

ASH ST

ACACIA ST

PECAN ST

MAIN ST

MADISON ST

HOBBS ST

HARWELL ST

PHILPOTT AVE

STADIUM ST

WILSON ST

TYLER LANE

WEST END BY CAR WASH

COTTONWOOD ST

CHURCH ST

GALE AVE

The Gila River reached “major” flood stage on Monday. Data from the National Weather Service shows that all previous historic crests of the river at Duncan are measured below the Monday morning measurement of 22.54 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, Gila River crested at over 30 feet, breaking an all-time record.

NWS El Paso wrote on Twitter:

“Last night, the Gila River near Virden, NM crested at 30.28 feet, breaking the all-time record water level for that gauge site. River flooding will continue across southern New Mexico today due to recent heavy rains.”