This Is Ohio's Best Italian Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye

August 22, 2022

Italian Food at an Italian Restaurant in Rome
Photo: Getty Images

Italian restaurants are so much more than just pasta. Each region of Italy is known for producing different styles of cuisine, so the specific dishes will depend on the origin and inspiration of the restaurant. Though there are typically enough pasta dishes and portion sizes to please every member of your party, Italian restaurants almost always offer pizza, calzones, soup, risotto, and a variety of deserts. A lot of pasta dishes will include meat or fish, but some restaurants will provide vegan, vegetarian, and even gluten free options for those sensitive to wheat. Most Italian-inspired restaurants will also offer breadsticks, garlic bread, and a menu for children.

According to Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Ohio is Mia Belle Restaurant in Cleveland. Taste of Home mentioned that a few of the most popular dishes served at Mia Belle include the Lobster Ravioli, and Cheese Tortellini. Guests can order bread service with a side of butter and oil for only $4! Many of their dishes are also served with a unique "Mediterranean twist."

Here is what Taste Of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in Ohio:

"This Cleveland spot serves up delicious Italian and Mediterranean-fare in a relaxed environment. Guest favorites at Mia Bella include cheese tortellini, lobster ravioli and frutti di mare."
