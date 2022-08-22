This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee

In Tennessee, there is no shortage of delicious Italian restaurants offering guests a chance to sample authentic cuisine without having to step foot outside of the state.

To determine the cream of the crop, Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country and picking the top spot in each state, from al fresco dining on an Alabama patio to flavorful dishes of homemade pasta in Wyoming.

According to the report, Amerigo, located in Nashville, is the best Italian restaurant in all of Tennessee. In a city known for Hot Chicken and a state recognized for its Memphis-style barbecue, Amerigo has been a beacon of incredible Italian cuisine since 1991 serving up favorites like five-layer lasagna, pasta pomodoro, piccata and more.

Amerigo is located in Nashville at 1920 West End Avenue, but there are several other locations around the state. Find your nearest one at the website.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Serving up fresh Italian meals in a warm and inviting atmosphere, Amerigo offers everything from brioche French toast for brunch to a gorgonzola filet for dinner. Each month, the chef presents a five-course dinner with seasonal ingredients from the local farmers market."

Check out Taste of Home's full report to see the best Italian restaurant in each state.