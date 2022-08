This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Alabama.

Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar as the top choice for Alabama.

"With a name that literally means 'neighborhood,' it’s no surprise that El Barrio is a gathering spot for locals and tourists alike," Taste of Home's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Dig into their signature strawberry guacamole underneath the colorful floor-to-ceiling mural painted by one of the area’s graffiti artists."

Taste of Home's full list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state is included below: