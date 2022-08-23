113-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks Revealed At Texas Park After Drought

Dinosaur tracks believed to be 113 million years old were discovered at a Texas state park thanks to a severe drought drying out the area.

Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose shared a video of the discovery on Facebook last week. They said these "huge" dinosaur tracks appeared at the B.P. Baker Site. "Normally these are under water and mud," they said.

A spokesperson for the park told CNN that these dinosaur tracks belong to the Acrocanthosaurus. "This was a dinosaur that would stand, as an adult, about 15 feet tall and (weigh) close to seven tons," she said. Another species of dinosaur, the Sauroposeidon, left tracks, too. These creatures were about 60 feet tall and weighed about 44 tons as an adult.

While the drought revealed the tracks, the incoming rain forecast means they're expected to be buried again. This process helps protect the dinosaur track from "natural weathering and erosion," Garcia said.

"While these newer dinosaur tracks were visible for a brief amount of time, it brought about the wonder and excitement about finding new dinosaur tracks at the park. Dinosaur Valley State Park will continue to protect these 113-million year-old tracks not only for present, but future generations," Garcia added.

You can see video footage of the dinosaur tracks below: