Arctic Monkey Fans, Rejoice! The Band Finally Debuted A New Song

Arctic Monkeys have played 10 shows this month, and though they've surprised fans with deep cuts, they hadn't debuted any songs off their long-teased seventh album. But that all changed during their set at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland. The band played a new track called "I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am."

The retro-sounding song is reminiscent of Arctic Monkeys' last album, 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and that's not by accident. Drummer Matt Helder recently said that their new project “picks up where Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off” musically.

Watch fan-shot footage of "I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am" below.