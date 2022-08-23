Arctic Monkey Fans, Rejoice! The Band Finally Debuted A New Song

By Katrina Nattress

August 24, 2022

Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images South America

Arctic Monkeys have played 10 shows this month, and though they've surprised fans with deep cuts, they hadn't debuted any songs off their long-teased seventh album. But that all changed during their set at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland. The band played a new track called "I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am."

The retro-sounding song is reminiscent of Arctic Monkeys' last album, 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and that's not by accident. Drummer Matt Helder recently said that their new project “picks up where Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off” musically.

Watch fan-shot footage of "I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am" below.

Back in November, when asked if the album was "ready to go," Helders said, “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

He then described what fans can expect new music to sound like. “We tend to always move it on a little bit,” Helders said. “For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

Arctic Monkeys
