Brendon Urie Shows Off New Tattoo Dedicated To Iconic Singer: See The Pic

Anyone who's a fan of Panic! At The Disco knows Brendon Urie loves Queen. He covered the band's classic hit "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the Suicide Squad soundtrack (and played it live on tour), and his new album Viva Las Vengeance is riddled with homages and influences, namely in songs like "Sad Clown" and "Star Spangled Banger," so it really is fitting that the singer just got a tattoo of the late, great Freddie Mercury.

Urie showed off the new ink on Instagram, sharing photos of the final product, along with some progress snaps and videos. His caption was a simple, "Freddie forever ❤️👑," adding a thank you to his tattoo artist and parlor.

See his post below.