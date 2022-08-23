Brendon Urie Shows Off New Tattoo Dedicated To Iconic Singer: See The Pic
By Katrina Nattress
August 23, 2022
Anyone who's a fan of Panic! At The Disco knows Brendon Urie loves Queen. He covered the band's classic hit "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the Suicide Squad soundtrack (and played it live on tour), and his new album Viva Las Vengeance is riddled with homages and influences, namely in songs like "Sad Clown" and "Star Spangled Banger," so it really is fitting that the singer just got a tattoo of the late, great Freddie Mercury.
Urie showed off the new ink on Instagram, sharing photos of the final product, along with some progress snaps and videos. His caption was a simple, "Freddie forever ❤️👑," adding a thank you to his tattoo artist and parlor.
See his post below.
P!ATD plan to hit the road on a North American tour next month. See a full list of tour dates below.
Panic! At The Disco Viva Las Vengeance Tour Dates
9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*
9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*
9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*
9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*
9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*
9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^
9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^
9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^
9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^
9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^
9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^
9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^
9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^
9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^
10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^
10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^
10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^
10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^
10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^
10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^
10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†
10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^
10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^
10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^
10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†
10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^
10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^
10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^
10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^
^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers
* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers
† w/ MARINA & Little Image