Panic! At The Disco Release Retrospective New Album 'Viva Las Vengeance'

By Katrina Nattress

August 19, 2022

The wait is finally over! After months of teasing, Panic! At The Disco dropped their seventh studio album Viva Las Vengeance. The retrospective project is a theatrical look back on Brendon Urie's career.

Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before," he said in a statement when the album was first announced. "I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Urie whetted fans' appetite by releasing four songs before the full release: "Don't Let The Light Go Out," "Local God," "Middle of a Breakup" and the title track. Viva Las Vengeance is the follow-up to 2018's Pray For The Wicked.

P!ATD plan to hit the road on a North American tour next month. See a full list of tour dates below.

Panic! At The Disco Viva Las Vengeance Tour Dates

9/8/22 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

9/10/22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

9/11/22 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

9/13/22 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

9/14/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

9/16/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum^

9/17/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center^

9/20/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

9/21/22 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena^

9/23/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

9/25/22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

9/27/22 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre^

9/28/22 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

9/30/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

10/1/22 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena^

10/2/22 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

10/4/22 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena^

10/5/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10/7/22 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena^

10/8/22 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

10/9/22 - Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center†

10/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

10/13/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena^

10/15/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center^

10/16/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena†

10/19/22 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum^

10/21/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

10/23/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

10/25/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

^ w/ MARINA & Jake Wesley Rogers

* w/ Beach Bunny & Jake Wesley Rogers

† w/ MARINA & Little Image

Panic! At the Disco
