Panic! At The Disco Release Retrospective New Album 'Viva Las Vengeance'

The wait is finally over! After months of teasing, Panic! At The Disco dropped their seventh studio album Viva Las Vengeance. The retrospective project is a theatrical look back on Brendon Urie's career.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before," he said in a statement when the album was first announced. "I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Urie whetted fans' appetite by releasing four songs before the full release: "Don't Let The Light Go Out," "Local God," "Middle of a Breakup" and the title track. Viva Las Vengeance is the follow-up to 2018's Pray For The Wicked.