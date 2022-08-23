Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan

By Zuri Anderson

August 23, 2022

Photo: Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force

Authorities in Western Washington arrested six people and recovered several stolen vehicles recently, including a van driven by an armed 12-year-old, KIRO 7 reports.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATT) conducted an "auto theft emphasis" in Pierce County, according to a Saturday (August 20) Facebook post. One of the "highlights" was when they found a young child behind the wheel of a stolen minivan.

Cops learned a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan was taken during a carjacking in Pierce County. When officials performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, they reportedly found the driver, who is 12, with a .45-caliber handgun.

The driver was booked into Remann Hall, a juvenile detention center in the county. Five other juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. PSATT didn't report any injuries in the incident.

Officials say the operation led to 15 stolen vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms, and the discovery of 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. Officials also provided photos of the stolen vehicles, including the carjacked Chrysler van.

PSATT thanked several law enforcement agencies for their help in the emphasis, including the Tacoma Police, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Lakewood Police, Sumner Police, and the Washington State Patrol.

Auto Theft Task Force conducts emphasis in Pierce County, recovers 15 stolen...

Posted by Auto Theft Task Force - Puget Sound on Saturday, August 20, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.