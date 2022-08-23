Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan

Authorities in Western Washington arrested six people and recovered several stolen vehicles recently, including a van driven by an armed 12-year-old, KIRO 7 reports.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATT) conducted an "auto theft emphasis" in Pierce County, according to a Saturday (August 20) Facebook post. One of the "highlights" was when they found a young child behind the wheel of a stolen minivan.

Cops learned a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan was taken during a carjacking in Pierce County. When officials performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, they reportedly found the driver, who is 12, with a .45-caliber handgun.

The driver was booked into Remann Hall, a juvenile detention center in the county. Five other juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. PSATT didn't report any injuries in the incident.

Officials say the operation led to 15 stolen vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms, and the discovery of 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. Officials also provided photos of the stolen vehicles, including the carjacked Chrysler van.

PSATT thanked several law enforcement agencies for their help in the emphasis, including the Tacoma Police, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Lakewood Police, Sumner Police, and the Washington State Patrol.