Dua Lipa Celebrates 27th Birthday With Denim Bikini-Clad Photoshoot
By Sarah Tate
August 23, 2022
Dua Lipa is nearly stripping down to her birthday suit to celebrate turning 27 in the most stylish way.
The "Levitating" singer celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday (August 22) by taking to Instagram to show off her latest beach-ready look. In the photos, Dua can be seen lounging across a rock wall and posing alongside a nature trail while rocking a barely-there denim bikini and semi-sheer sarong coverup. She completed her stunning look with a sleek high ponytail, yellow sunglasses, lace-up boots and minimal statement jewelry, including a floral choker and ring, per Entertainment Tonight.
"27 feels like heaven," she captioned the photoset, adding that she was grateful for the well wishes she had received. "thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!"
The "Don't Start Now" singer also gave fans a look at what she wore to a birthday dinner with friends, writing that she "pulled this dress out of my vault" for the occasion. The floor-length gown includes a spiky design of black, pink and purple, with a unique halter neckline. She topped off her look with silver rings, black boots, and long flowing hair.
Earlier this month, Dua was awarded with the title of honorary ambassador of Kosovo, a major accomplishment she celebrated on Instagram.
"It's an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you."