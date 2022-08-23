Dua Lipa Celebrates 27th Birthday With Denim Bikini-Clad Photoshoot

Dua Lipa is nearly stripping down to her birthday suit to celebrate turning 27 in the most stylish way.

The "Levitating" singer celebrated her 27th birthday on Monday (August 22) by taking to Instagram to show off her latest beach-ready look. In the photos, Dua can be seen lounging across a rock wall and posing alongside a nature trail while rocking a barely-there denim bikini and semi-sheer sarong coverup. She completed her stunning look with a sleek high ponytail, yellow sunglasses, lace-up boots and minimal statement jewelry, including a floral choker and ring, per Entertainment Tonight.

"27 feels like heaven," she captioned the photoset, adding that she was grateful for the well wishes she had received. "thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!"