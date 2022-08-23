First-Ever Good Coffee Festival Coming To Nashville

Music City will soon transform into Coffee City thanks to the first-ever Good Coffee Fest coming to Nashville this fall.

The first-of-its-kind Good Coffee Fest will set up at The Outfield in South Nashville on October 15, giving coffee lovers and amateur caffinators alike a chance to sample new coffee varieties from across the globe, learn about the origins behind the beans and enjoy the local coffee community, per FOX 17. Additionally, there will also be local art vendors, food, cocktails and, of course, live music.

According to NASHtoday, the new festival is a collaborative effort between Humphreys Street and Harvest Hands, with ticket sales going toward the growth of the Napier-Sudekum neighborhood. Tickets, which are available for sale on Eventbrite, range from $17 general admission to $185 VIP tickets.

Good Coffee Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 15 at The Outfield, located at 416 Chestnut Street.

Nashville is also gearing up for another inaugural event next month with the first-ever Nashville Fair. The event, which begins September 8 and runs through September 18, will be held at GEODIS Park and will include more than your typical local fair attractions. Purchase tickets or learn more at the fair's website.