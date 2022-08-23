Former Attorney Charged In Ohio Refuses To Leave Jail Cell

A former attorney facing drug charges in Ohio has refused to leave her jail cell once again, according to WTDN News.

64-year-old Maridee Costanzo was supposed to be transported to Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing this morning (August 23), but she refused to leave her cell. Today's hearing has now been rescheduled for next week. She also refused to leave her cell twice earlier this month for her arraignment, but she eventually did leave the cell to plead not guilty.

Costanzo is facing a misdemeanor charge of permitting drug use after multiple overdose calls recently came from her house in the 100th block of Genesse Avenue. Police said the call history showed four overdoses there in the past three months. A warrant was issued for her arrest, but she failed to appear in court.

This is not Costanzo's first run in with the law. In 2005, she lost her license when she was convicted of trying to have her husband murdered. In addition, she was also accused of being a part of a theft ring that spanned three counties in 2017. She pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years in a corrections program.