Authorities in Washington are searching for a man who wandered into someone's home recently.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook on Monday (August 23), who appears to be shirtless. Deputies say this man was "heavily under the influence" when he climbed into the backyard in the Gales Addition area near Port Angeles.

The suspect then enters a home through an unlocked backdoor, prompting the startled homeowner to punch the intruder in the face. The man fled the scene before deputies arrived.

"This is a good reminder to keep your doors locked even when you are home," the sheriff's office wrote.

Now authorities are warning people in the neighborhood to watch out for this suspect. They're also looking to identify him, and they have no idea if he was on drugs or intoxicated.

If you have any information about the suspect, including his whereabouts, contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office at 360-417-2262 or leave an anonymous tip on their website.