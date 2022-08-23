Homeowner Punches Man 'Heavily Under The Influence' Who Walked Into House
By Zuri Anderson
August 23, 2022
Authorities in Washington are searching for a man who wandered into someone's home recently.
The Clallam County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook on Monday (August 23), who appears to be shirtless. Deputies say this man was "heavily under the influence" when he climbed into the backyard in the Gales Addition area near Port Angeles.
The suspect then enters a home through an unlocked backdoor, prompting the startled homeowner to punch the intruder in the face. The man fled the scene before deputies arrived.
"This is a good reminder to keep your doors locked even when you are home," the sheriff's office wrote.
Now authorities are warning people in the neighborhood to watch out for this suspect. They're also looking to identify him, and they have no idea if he was on drugs or intoxicated.
If you have any information about the suspect, including his whereabouts, contact the Clallam County Sheriff's Office at 360-417-2262 or leave an anonymous tip on their website.
There have been other confrontations involving homeowners in Washington, and they can get deadly at times. A Seattle homeowner shot an alleged burglar after refusing to leave his property. Then, there was a man who tried breaching a Gig Harbor man's home after learning his girlfriend was staying the night there. The homeowner shot him, too.