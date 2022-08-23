Iconic Arizona Saguaro Cactus Collapses In Desert

One of Arizona's iconic saguaros has collapsed in the desert. 12 News reported that the 40-foot cactus, known as "Strong-Arm" fell over in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area.

According to town officials, the age of the cactus, along with bacteria, contributed to its collapse. Officials said that Parks and Recreation teams worked to clear the trail surrounding the saguaro for hikers and bikers while carefully preserving what was left of the cactus.

Jason Grodman, Natural Resources Supervisor with the Marana Parks and Recreation Department, said, "It was a real treasured part of the skyline here in the preserve and, of course, home to many animals as well as a Great Horned Owl that used it for nesting and many other birds. It was really one of those saguaro motels here in the desert."

According to Grodman, it is important to maintain the area surrounding the collapsed saguaro so that it can decompose and give new life to the surrounding desert.

Marana Parks and Recreation wrote on Facebook, "It is with great sadness that we report out iconic saguaro known as "Strong-Arm" in the Tortolita Preserve has fallen over and is moving on to its next phase of life."