Kevin Durant Staying With Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets weeks after publicly requesting a trade away from the team.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Durant and his manager, Rich Kleiman, met with Nets owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks in Los Angeles on Monday (August 22), which resulted in the All-Star forward deciding "to move forward with partnership."

Nets general manager Sean Marks confirmed the meeting and agreement in a statement shared on behalf of the team on Tuesday (August 23).

"Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday, We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn," Marks said.