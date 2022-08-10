Kevin Durant Views 2 Teams As 'Desired Landing Spots': Report

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reportedly views two rival teams as "desired landing spots," SNY's Ian Begley reports.

"Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot, per people familiar with the matter," Begley wrote on Wednesday (August 10). "Durant also would like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics, per people familiar with the matter."

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (August 9), The Athletic's Shams Charania said the Celtics were "a leading team" to acquire Durant in a trade with the Nets, but said Boston was hesitant to include several players from its core starting lineup, including Smart and All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown.

"The Celtics are probably a leading team for Kevin Durant when you look at the pieces that they have," Charania said. "Jaylen Brown, you're able to add draft picks, other players. If Brooklyn goes that direction you want as much as you can get and that includes Marcus Smart, that includes draft picks, which, right now, from I'm told, Boston is not inclined to do.

"And so, that really what's going on here, there's a stalemate on all fronts and we have about a month and a half before training camp now."