Kevin Gates' Provocative 'D U Down' Dance Gets Roasted On Social Media
By Tony M. Centeno
August 23, 2022
Kevin Gates is known for including sexually-charged bars in his music, but his fans couldn't resist roasting his latest attempt to act out some of his explicit lyrics during a recent performance.
On Monday night, August 22, a video clip from his recent show in Texas shows the Khaza rapper bringing to bring one of his lyrics to life while on stage. In the brief clip, we can see Gates freestyling to his 2017 song "D U Down" as he aggressively reenacts the lyrics in the song. The sole clip of the explicit dance moves had people online cracking jokes.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Kevin gates is TOO grown for this man 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Iy4ZX63fW2— 𝘴𝘤𝘳 ✯ (@scr1blez) August 22, 2022
"Why is he assaulting the air?" one Twitter user asked.
"When Kevin Gates be doing that 'd**k all in your stomach' thing on stage it be scaring me," another Twitter user wrote.
This isn't the first time he's pulled this move. Apparently, he likes to bust this dance out during most of his shows. In the midst of the roast online, there were other more high-profile onlookers who questioned Gates' motives in the video. Comedian Druski reposted the clip with his thoughts about it.
“We not gone act like this N***a dont Deserve JailTime This aint normal man,” Druski wrote. Gates apparently saw Druski's post and left his own opinion in the comment section.
“#itbeyourownpeople," Gates replied.
Kevin Gates shouldn't be too shocked at the outage over his hypersexual dance moves. The "Thinking With My D**k" rapper has gained national attention for being open about his sexual adventures in his music and his interviews. He recently opened up about having a sexual relationship with his cousin, and touched on the lewd lyrics he made about Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rubi Rose during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club.
See more reactions to Kevin Gates' viral moves below.
That kevin gates video is crazy 😭😭😭😭😭like what— kyy (@keepupwithky_) August 23, 2022
Kevin gates performance had me cringing but in a good way if that makes sense— Zarria🎀 (@_Zarriaaaaaa) August 23, 2022
Kevin Gates is terrifying dawg wtf— James Miller (@Lil_Jach) August 23, 2022
Im soooo geeked and scared at the same time at Kevin Gates recent concert performances 😭🤣🤣🤣— heather✨ (@wildyellaaaaa) August 23, 2022
@iamkevingates bro I don’t get paid enough for this bro 😂😂😂 #kevingates pic.twitter.com/i2kZwBPUSa— Justen Scott (@_Jus10scott) August 23, 2022
Y’all be thinking the shit Kevin gates do is sexy? pic.twitter.com/ozSyfURmSM— Nola darlings loving bed ✨🌱 (@amoodylibra) August 23, 2022