Kevin Gates' Provocative 'D U Down' Dance Gets Roasted On Social Media

By Tony M. Centeno

August 23, 2022

Kevin Gates
Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Gates is known for including sexually-charged bars in his music, but his fans couldn't resist roasting his latest attempt to act out some of his explicit lyrics during a recent performance.

On Monday night, August 22, a video clip from his recent show in Texas shows the Khaza rapper bringing to bring one of his lyrics to life while on stage. In the brief clip, we can see Gates freestyling to his 2017 song "D U Down" as he aggressively reenacts the lyrics in the song. The sole clip of the explicit dance moves had people online cracking jokes.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"Why is he assaulting the air?" one Twitter user asked.

"When Kevin Gates be doing that 'd**k all in your stomach' thing on stage it be scaring me," another Twitter user wrote.

This isn't the first time he's pulled this move. Apparently, he likes to bust this dance out during most of his shows. In the midst of the roast online, there were other more high-profile onlookers who questioned Gates' motives in the video. Comedian Druski reposted the clip with his thoughts about it.

“We not gone act like this N***a dont Deserve JailTime This aint normal man,” Druski wrote. Gates apparently saw Druski's post and left his own opinion in the comment section.

“#itbeyourownpeople," Gates replied.

Kevin Gates shouldn't be too shocked at the outage over his hypersexual dance moves. The "Thinking With My D**k" rapper has gained national attention for being open about his sexual adventures in his music and his interviews. He recently opened up about having a sexual relationship with his cousin, and touched on the lewd lyrics he made about Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and Rubi Rose during a recent visit to The Breakfast Club.

See more reactions to Kevin Gates' viral moves below.

