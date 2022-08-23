Kevin Gates' Provocative 'D U Down' Dance Gets Roasted On Social Media

Kevin Gates is known for including sexually-charged bars in his music, but his fans couldn't resist roasting his latest attempt to act out some of his explicit lyrics during a recent performance.



On Monday night, August 22, a video clip from his recent show in Texas shows the Khaza rapper bringing to bring one of his lyrics to life while on stage. In the brief clip, we can see Gates freestyling to his 2017 song "D U Down" as he aggressively reenacts the lyrics in the song. The sole clip of the explicit dance moves had people online cracking jokes.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE