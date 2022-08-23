Little Leaguer Previously Placed In Coma 'Most Likely' To Return Home

Doctors for the Little 12-year-old scheduled to play in the Little League World Series prior to a life-threatening injury believe he will "most likely" be returning home after an upcoming procedure.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region who was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering head injuries last week, will have his skull cap put back in on Friday (August 26), following several major strides in his recovery, his parents revealed in an update shared to their Instagram account detailing his recovery on Monday (August 22).

"He is no longer going to be transferred to SLC tomorrow," the update posted on Monday reads. "His doctor in PA feels like he is ready to get his skull cap put back in! This is going to take place on Friday.

"Originally, they had told Jace and Nancy that it would be 6-8 weeks before this could happen. This is an amazing miracle within itself! He will most likely be transferred to SLC next week after this procedure is complete."