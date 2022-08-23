Little Leaguer Previously Placed In Coma 'Most Likely' To Return Home
By Jason Hall
August 23, 2022
Doctors for the Little 12-year-old scheduled to play in the Little League World Series prior to a life-threatening injury believe he will "most likely" be returning home after an upcoming procedure.
Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region who was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering head injuries last week, will have his skull cap put back in on Friday (August 26), following several major strides in his recovery, his parents revealed in an update shared to their Instagram account detailing his recovery on Monday (August 22).
"He is no longer going to be transferred to SLC tomorrow," the update posted on Monday reads. "His doctor in PA feels like he is ready to get his skull cap put back in! This is going to take place on Friday.
"Originally, they had told Jace and Nancy that it would be 6-8 weeks before this could happen. This is an amazing miracle within itself! He will most likely be transferred to SLC next week after this procedure is complete."
On Friday (August 19), the family shared a video of Oliverson walking with assistance just days after being placed into a medically induced coma.
On Monday, the family said the 12-year-old "had many amazing moments of progress today," which included walking across the hospital floor with little assistance and open his right eye after swelling reduced.
CAT scan results that arrived on Sunday (August 21) came back "normal" after Oliverson hit his head a second time while going to the bathroom unaccompanied on Saturday (August 20) night, according to the family.
Oliverson had his breathing tube removed last Tuesday (August 16) night and underwent an MRI scan that his family said "came out very promising," TMZ Sports reports.
The family said the child remained hospitalized and was still being monitored, but referred to the feeding tube removal as "a big step" at the time.
"Easton keeps proving himself to be the fighter we have always known he is!!" the Oliverson family said in a statement obtained by TMZ Sports. "The prayers are working! Please keep them coming. We love you all!"
Oliverson fell out of his bunk bed at the Williamsport dormitory complex housing the players and fractured his skull Sunday (August 14) night, his uncle, Spencer Beck, told TMZ Sports.
Beck said Oliverson was sleeping on the top bunk before falling out of bed and hitting his head, which led to the child being rushed to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery.
Beck initially told TMZ Sports that his family was optimistic that the child would make a recovery prior to his feeding tube being removed and the MRI scan.
"He's a really good kid, very loving," Beck said via TMZ Sports. "Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid -- so we're all praying for him."
Little League World Series officials released a statement in response to Oliverson's condition obtained and shared by TMZ.
"At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery," the statement read. "Little League International will continue to use all available resources, including those provided by UPMC in North Central Pa., through the Player Wellness Center, to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation."
Storm Canyon was eliminated from the Little League World Series following a 10-2 loss to Iowa on Sunday.