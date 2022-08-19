Little Leaguer Makes Miraculous Improvement After Medically Induced Coma

A 12-year-old scheduled to play in the Little League World Series has made even more progress in his recovery after suffering head injuries this week.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region, was shown walking just days after being placed into a medically induced coma this week, his family shared on the @MiraclesForTank Instagram account documenting his progress.

"We are at a loss for words," the family wrote. "There are none that seem fitting other than: God is Good. SO GOOD!

"We love our Easton so much. Thank you for loving, and supporting him with us. Keep the prayers coming- he’s getting stronger everyday!"