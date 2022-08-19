Little Leaguer Makes Miraculous Improvement After Medically Induced Coma
By Jason Hall
August 19, 2022
A 12-year-old scheduled to play in the Little League World Series has made even more progress in his recovery after suffering head injuries this week.
Easton Oliverson, a pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League team representing the Mountain region, was shown walking just days after being placed into a medically induced coma this week, his family shared on the @MiraclesForTank Instagram account documenting his progress.
"We are at a loss for words," the family wrote. "There are none that seem fitting other than: God is Good. SO GOOD!
"We love our Easton so much. Thank you for loving, and supporting him with us. Keep the prayers coming- he’s getting stronger everyday!"
Oliverson had his breathing tube removed Tuesday (August 16) night and underwent an MRI scan that his family said "came out very promising," TMZ Sports reports.
The family said the child remained hospitalized and was still being monitored, but referred to the feeding tube removal as "a big step" at the time.
"Easton keeps proving himself to be the fighter we have always known he is!!" the Oliverson family said in a statement obtained by TMZ Sports. "The prayers are working! Please keep them coming. We love you all!"
The 12-year-old who suffered severe injuries in a fall from his bunk bed at the Little League World Series is showing encouraging signs of recovery.https://t.co/393xs8ovxZ— TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2022
Oliverson fell out of his bunk bed at the Williamsport dormitory complex housing the players and fractured his skull Sunday (August 14) night, his uncle, Spencer Beck, told TMZ Sports.
Beck said Oliverson was sleeping on the top bunk before falling out of bed and hitting his head, which led to the child being rushed to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery.
Beck initially told TMZ Sports that his family was optimistic that the child would make a recovery prior to his feeding tube being removed and the MRI scan.
"He's a really good kid, very loving," Beck said via TMZ Sports. "Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid -- so we're all praying for him."
Little League World Series officials released a statement in response to Oliverson's condition obtained and shared by TMZ.
"At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery," the statement read. "Little League International will continue to use all available resources, including those provided by UPMC in North Central Pa., through the Player Wellness Center, to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation."
Snow Canyon is scheduled to face the winner of Southeast vs. New England in its first Little League World Series game on Friday (August 19).