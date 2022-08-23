Nick Saban Signs Record-Setting Extension With Alabama
By Jason Hall
August 23, 2022
Nick Saban will reportedly once again become the highest-paid coach in college football after the approval of a new contract with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Alabama board of trustees compensation approved a new, eight-year, $93.6 million contract for Saban, 70, which will include an average salary of $11.7 million over the length of the deal, according to the Athletic's Aaron Suttles.
Saban will make $10.7 million during the upcoming 2022 college football season and $12.7 million in 2029, the final year of the reported deal.
The seven-time national champion coach was previously set to be paid $9.9 million in 2022 as part of a three-year extension agreement made ahead of the 2021 season, which was set to run through the 2028 season.
Saban's previous contract had been surpassed by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart -- his longtime former defensive coordinator -- who received a new 10-year contract with the Bulldogs, which included a $10.25 million salary in 2022 and an average value of $11.25 million.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also received a three-year extension, which will include a 5% raise and run through the 2029 athletic calendar as well, according to Suttles.
Saban enters the 2022 season coming off his sixth College Football Playoff National Championship game appearance, having won three of the last eight college football national titles since the format change in 2014-15.
Saban won his sixth national championship at Alabama in 2020 and eighth Southeastern Conference championship in 2021, having led the Tide to a 178-25 (.881%) overall record since 2007.
Saban holds a 269-67-1 career record as a collegiate coach which also includes stints at Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-99) and LSU (2000-04), where he won his first national championship in 2003.