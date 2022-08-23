Nick Saban Signs Record-Setting Extension With Alabama

Nick Saban will reportedly once again become the highest-paid coach in college football after the approval of a new contract with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Alabama board of trustees compensation approved a new, eight-year, $93.6 million contract for Saban, 70, which will include an average salary of $11.7 million over the length of the deal, according to the Athletic's Aaron Suttles.

Saban will make $10.7 million during the upcoming 2022 college football season and $12.7 million in 2029, the final year of the reported deal.

The seven-time national champion coach was previously set to be paid $9.9 million in 2022 as part of a three-year extension agreement made ahead of the 2021 season, which was set to run through the 2028 season.