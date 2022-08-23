Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that the band brought their producer Rick Rubin to tears while recording their latest album. The legendary funk-rock band released their 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, in April and are getting ready for their second release of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen.

“Having Rick come back, he came to hear us rehearse. We hadn't played any of our new songs for anybody,” Smith said during the interview. “We played him probably 20 or so of our songs. He came back in the studio, and where we were rehearsing, and he was just walking around amongst us.”

Smith continued, “He was so overwhelmed with the fact that here, four guys that only make this music, the sound and the way they play, and the interaction, the chemistry. He was like, ‘These four people that I love are back together doing it.' [Rubin] got really emotional. He told me later that when he was on his way home he was crying. It was just such an emotional thing for him. I get it, man. We don't take it for granted. We do have a thing that we do, for whatever reason, we're put on this universe.”

Rubin produced both new albums and previously helped the soon-to-be-VMA Global Icon recipients achieve mainstream success with their seminal 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik. Their 13th studio album Return of the Dream Canteen will be available on October 14th. As a preview, the band has released the funky new single "Tippa My Tongue."