Red Hot Chili Peppers Open Their Third Eye On The Funky 'Tippa My Tongue'

"Tippa My Tongue" also came with a music video that features stunning psychedelic visuals as the band jams out in a funky-looking room with bright colors and interesting patterns. "Befitting of the upbeat vibe, the accompanying visual continues a tradition of larger-than-life videos for the band," explains their press release.

Return of the Dream Canteen will serve as the group's second album of 2022 and thirteenth full-length offering following the release of the platinum-selling chart-topper Unlimited Love. RHCP are currently on a massive global stadium tour which has seen them travel across Europe and a sold-out set of U.S. dates that included their hometown Los Angeles where they played their biggest hometown headline gig at Sofi Stadium.

The tour will continue in January 2023 with special guests across New Zealand and Australia and will wrap up in February as the band gears up for the release of Return of the Dream Canteen set for October 14th. Later this month, RHCP are also set to receive the Global Icon Award and will perform live at the 2022 VMAs on August 28th. Here's what the band has said about the upcoming album so far:

"We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the

Red Hot Chili Peppers."